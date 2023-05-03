New Zealand ask Pakistan to bat in 3rd ODI after winning toss

New Zealand are bowling first after winning the toss on Wednesday in the 3rd game of the five-match ODI series against Pakistan played at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.
Both sides have made three changes with Pakistan including Shaheen Afrdi, Shadab Khan and Wasim Jr in the playing XI in place of Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah and Usama Mir.
Pakistan are leading the series 2-0 and eyeing series victory.
On the other hand, the Blackcaps brought in Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie — who is making his ODI debut — and Adam Milne.
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah
New Zealand: Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry
Umpires: Faisal Afridi (PAK) and Langton Rusere (ZIM)
TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WI)
Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)
More to follow...
