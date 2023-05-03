Prince Harry has had ‘several conversations’ with King Charles after ‘Spare’ release

File Footage

Prince Harry has been in contact with his father King Charles even after he released his bombshell memoir Spare, claimed royal reporter.



However, there have been no meetings or talks between the Duke of Sussex and his elder brother Prince William which is unlikly to change in near future.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, royal correspondent Omid Scobie revealed that Harry has talked to his father over phone regarding his coronation and matters related to Frogmore Cottage.

"Harry's had several conversations with his father over the months since the release of the book, largely about the coronation itself and, of course, matters to do with Frogmore Cottage, which the couple will no longer have the keys for any week now," the expert revealed.

"It's been stone-cold silence between the two brothers and that's continued since the queen's funeral through the release of the Netflix series, the book, and, of course, now this trip to London," Scobie said before adding, "and I don't think things will change."

The expert went on to add that Harry presence at the coronation, that too without his wife Meghan Markle, holds great signification.

"He's the son of King Charles III, a man who he still respects and has a great adoration for despite the fractures in their relationship," Scobie said of the youngest son of Charles. "But he's also fifth in line to the throne and a Counselor of State.”

“So, it's important for him to be here in a constitutional position, regardless of how he feels about his family. But I hear from sources, he is looking forward to being a part of this moment despite things of the past that have happened."

Scobie said Harry’s trip would be short as he is expected to leave UK right after the main ceremony on May 6th so that he would get back home on time to attend his son Prince Archie’s birthday.

"People around him are working as hard as they can to find the quickest way into the country and the quickest way out," Scobie shared.

"He's really only coming here for the ceremony, so any hopes for reconciliatory moments or private heart to heart between father and son or any of his family members, I think they'll be waiting for another time."