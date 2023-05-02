Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' to release on OTT on THIS date

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' also features Dimple Kapadia in key role

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is all set to release on Netflix soon.

TJMM that released in theatres on March 8 is now gearing to amuse audiences at home on May 3. The film collected a promising amount of money at the box office.

Netflix India unveiled the exciting news on its official Instagram handle. They wrote: “CAN CONFIRM THAT THIS IS NOT A LIE Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar arrives on Netflix, May 3 #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar.”

Shraddha and Ranbir play a very unique character in TJMM, completely different from their previous films. While talking exclusively to Indiatoday, Shraddha spilled beans about her character.



She revealed: “As an actor, it was refreshing for me to play a character like this. She is someone who takes charge, knows what she wants and bol deti hain. Woh aaj ki ladki hai. It is so different from the kind of roles that I have done. And it is so different from the impression that people have of me. As an actor, I am very excited. I hope people also like this avatar.”

Directed by Luv Ranajn, TJMM also features Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh in key roles.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in film Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga whereas Sharddha Kapoor is all set to feature in her very own Stree sequel, reports Indiatoday.