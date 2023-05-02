Alia Bhatt slays in gown made with '100,000 pearls' at MET Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Met Gala on May 1

Alia Bhatt looked extremely ravishing on her debut appearance at the 2023 MET Gala on May 1.

Alia graced the red carpet wearing a regal white gown, made with 100, 000 pearls, designed by well-know fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

She opted for pearls earrings and tied up her hair in a half pony tail with a pearl clip, perfectly complementing her dress and her entire look.

Taking it to her Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared her stunning red carpet pictures and wrote a detailed caption expressing her feelings and sharing details about her beautiful ensemble.

Bhatt wrote: “Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides."

"Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.”

"I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. “

"A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED”, concluded the 30-years old actress.

Work wise, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

