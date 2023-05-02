Ex-CM Elahi's Gujrat residence raided; no one arrested

Police can be seen present outside the house of former Punjab CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

Police personnel conducted a raid on the residence of former Punjab Chief Minister, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, in Gujrat during the early hours of Tuesday morning. The raid took place at Kunjah House, the former CM's residence.

Moonis Elahi, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's son, said that the police did not have a search warrant to conduct the search.

Moonis Elahi informed the media that this was not the first time that the Punjab police had conducted a search on his father's residence. He noted that he had instructed the household staff to provide the police with access to the premises.

Personnel from six to seven police stations had cordoned off the area prior to the raid, according to sources.

Despite this, the police officers allegedly entered the residence by jumping over the walls. Police said they had to enter the house as their repeated door knocks were not answered.



The authorities have not disclosed the reason for the raid, but police have confirmed that the person they were looking for was not present at the house. They are currently interrogating the household employees and carrying out a search of the premises.

The police arrested three household servants for questioning but released them after a brief interrogation.

