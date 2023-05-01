Jeep plunges into AJK's Neelum River, claims three lives

A representational image of an accident signage placed on a road. — Pixabay

A jeep carrying 13 people has plunged into the Neelum River in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Athmuqam Tehsil claiming the lives of at least three people on Monday.

Four passengers were injured in the incident, while search for the remaining six is ongoing, the police told Geo News.

Eleven, among the total 13 present in the ill-fated four-wheeler, were tourists from Lahore, the Neelum district's Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mehmood said.

The police and Pakistan Army’s soldiers are conducting a joint rescue operation to search for the missing passengers in the Neelum River.

Police and military personnel are facing difficulties during rescue operation due to a rapid flow of river due to rainfall in the area.

Last week, at least nine people lost their lives in a tragic accident in Thatta, Geo News reported.

The tragedy occurred in the Chalia area of Thatta where a truck and a van collided head-on, resulting in the deaths of nine passengers aboard the van, as per the police report. Eight people died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

All of the passengers who lost their lives were residents of Karachi, according to the police. They were en route to the Kenjhar Lake for a picnic, said police.