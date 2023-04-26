Tragic road accident in Thatta claims 9 lives. The News/File

At least nine people lost their lives in a roadside accident in Thatta on Tuesday.

The mishap took place in the Thatta area of Chalia where a truck and a van collided with each other, leaving nine people on board the van dead, according to police.

The police have confirmed that the deceased, who were on their way to a picnic at the Kenjhar Lake, hailed from Karachi. The victims were residents of Qazafi Town in Karachi, as per the police officials.

The bodies have been transferred to the Civil Hospital Makli for post-mortem examinations.

Police authorities revealed that the truck driver managed to escape the scene following the accident.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed sorrow over the incident and called for a report on the matter from the Commissioner Hyderabad.

Furthermore, Governor Tessori has directed the relevant authorities to provide the injured with all necessary medical assistance.