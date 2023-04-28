54% candidates flunk in CSS Urdu exam, reveals three-year data

Students appear to give an exam. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division Friday presented a written response on details of candidates who appeared for the Central Superior Services (CSS) Examination in the past three years in the National Assembly.

Data of candidates, who passed and failed, entailed details from the years 2019, 2020 and 2021. As per the last three years' data, at least 54.53% of candidates failed in Pakistan’s national language Urdu.

At least 30% candidates, according to the Establishment Division, failed in Urdu in 2019; while in 2020 and 2021, the rate of failure shot up to 59% and 73%, respectively. The overall rate of failure was 54.53% in the last three years.

According to the report, 45,800 candidates out of 49,500 failed in essay writing over three years. In 2019, 13,328 candidates out of 14,205 failed essay writing, while 6% of candidates managed to pass the subject.

In 2020, the report mentioned that 17,735 out of 18,387 candidates failed in essay writing, while the passing rate was just 4%. In 2021, on the other hand, at least 14,760 candidates out of 16,887 who appeared failed in the subject. The success rate in 2021 was 13%, while 87% candidates flunked.

Regarding the success rate in English, the house was informed that 35,000 out of 49,500 candidates had failed in the subject in 2019 with a rate of failure of 73%, which stood at 39% and 92% in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

In the Pakistan Affairs subject, the rate of candidates that flunked remained 37% in 2019, 71% in 2020 and 46% in 2021. In Islamiat, 18% candidates failed in 2019, 51% in 2020 and 81% in 2021.