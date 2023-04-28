Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's children Archie and Lilibet are 'so sweet together'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children enjoy very strong bond as Prince Archie loves his little sister Princess Lilibet very much and he even asks an adorable question when she's not around, according to a new report.



Archie and Lilibet are "so sweet together" and the young prince misses her little sister when he does not find her around him.

A source told PEOPLE: "They are so sweet together. Archie loves Lili. He's such a sweet boy. When she's not around, he asks, 'Where's Lili?'"



Prince Archie - who will turn four on May 6, the same day of his grandfather King Charles III's Coronation - will celebrate the day with his mom Meghan, sister Lilibet and few family members and friends in California. While, Harry will be attending his father's crowning ceremony in the UK.

"It's going to be a low-key party at home. They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend," the source added.



The Duchess is planning an intimate celebration for her eldest son, a separate source told Us Weekly: "Meghan is planning something really low-key. Since Harry won’t be able to attend, she just wants to do something intimate with family and a few very close friends."

"As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the Coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world. Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first," another source told the publication.