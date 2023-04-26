Imam says players' individual rankings good but goal is to take team to top spot

Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq is pictured in this undated file photo. — AFP

Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq has said that while the ranking of the team's players is good, the national side's goal is to whitewash New Zealand in the ODI series so the team also ranks at the top.

Imam, who is currently ranked third in the ICC rankings for batters, believes that the team's ranking is important for every player.

"There is a difference between ODI and T20I. During the last one-and-a-half year, we won nine out of 12 ODIs," he added.

"We are focused on our team performance. I am number three in ODI rankings, Babar is number one but our team's ranking is not good. We are looking forward to winning this series 5-0 to make our team number one. That is the goal for now," he shared.

Pakistan are currently ranked fifth in ICC Men's Team Rankings. If they beat New Zealand 5-0, they will be the top team in the world. It must be noted here that the five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand held a 2-2 draw.

Before Asia Cup and ICC World Cup this year, Pakistan will play at least eight ODIs including the upcoming home series against New Zealand, starting on April 27 in Rawalpindi.

"World Cup is just around the corner, we need to race our preparations for the mega event. This series is very important for World Cup preparations," reiterated Imam.

"We will play fewer ODIs before World Cup but we will try to get ourselves ready for the mega event. Our focus is to play competitive cricket in Asia Cup and World Cup," he added.

Imam said it will be special for him to represent Pakistan in the World Cup in India. "I haven't set any personal goals for that, the only aim is to win matches for my team."