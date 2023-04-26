Possible links between COVID vaccine and tinnitus raise concerns

Research has suggested a possible connection between the COVID-19 vaccine and tinnitus, a condition where a person perceives sounds originating from within their body, such as a ringing in the ears.
While there is currently no conclusive evidence linking the vaccine to tinnitus, theories have emerged among researchers, reported NBC News.
The Facebook group "Tinnitus and Hearing Loss/Impairment after COVID vaccination" has encouraged further investigation into the potential connection. The group has stated that it is pro-vaccine and intended for individuals who have developed tinnitus or other ear-related issues after receiving the COVID vaccine.
Associate Professor Shaowen Bao conducted a survey of 398 participants in the group and found that a higher number of people developed tinnitus after the first dose of the vaccine compared to the second. The survey also revealed other symptoms, such as headaches, dizziness, vertigo, ear pain, anxiety, and depression.
However, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has not found any data suggesting a link between COVID-19 vaccines and tinnitus, despite receiving over 16,000 complaints from people reporting tinnitus after vaccination.
The survey results are still being analysed and have not yet been published.
According to the NHS website, the exact causes of tinnitus are unknown, but they are frequently associated with hearing loss, thyroid disorders, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, depression, Meniere's disease, and adverse reactions to medication.
Tinnitus sounds can either be present constantly or occur intermittently.
Tinnitus can sound like:
• Ringing in the ear
• A buzzing sound
• A whooshing noise
• A humming sound
• A hissing sound
• A throbbing sound
• Music or singing
