'Tom Sandoval is going to be left with nothing'

Jax Taylor took a jab at his fellow Pump Rules star Tom Sandoval after he learned the amount he put in Schwartz & Sandy's bar lounge before its official opening.

“He borrowed his mom’s retirement money?!” Jax was stunned after discovering this in Pump Rules recent episode.



“I can’t believe he borrowed $250,000 of his mom’s retirement. Dude — and against your house? Jesus, do you think before you do things?”

The 39-year-old was visibly peeved in the VPR episode, adding wrinkles between their second bar opening.

“Either we open or we are ******,” Tom shrieked at Brett Bakman, the bar’s general manager.“

"If we have to serve ****** goddamn potato chips out of [the kitchen], we do it. Otherwise, we lose this place.”

Taylor took a dig at Ariana Madix-ex on his financial decisions and cheating scandal.

“You’re 40-something years old and going to be left with nothing. I’m so glad I’m not single and like that,” the former VanderPump Rules alum quipped.

As the Scandoval affair happened, it seemingly put a blow to Sandoval and Schwartz's business.

The official account for Schwartz & Sandy’s was also stated after the backlash of the VanderPump Rules cheating scandal.

“In light of the recent news we appreciate the many words of support but we also understand the outpouring of outrage that has been directed towards our businesses,” a statement from the bar’s Instagram account read on March 4. “However, those of us who are not famous have dedicated our time hearts and money to make this restaurant a reality.”