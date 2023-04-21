K-pop band SHINee’s Taemin reveals his advice for aspiring artists

He explained that people don't need to worry about their skills since they receive a lot of training

Taemin from the K-pop group SHINee gives advice to people who are aspiring to become idols. The singer was recently discharged from the military and held a live stream to answer fan questions.

He was asked if he has any advice for those who also want to become singers, although he admitted that he wasn’t sure he could give helpful tips. He explained that people don't need to worry about their skills since they receive a lot of training.

“From your dancing, singing skills, attitude on stage, etc. You do a lot of training.”

He instead claimed that aspiring artists should focus on their individual identity: “Working on your skills is the basics, and what comes after that is establishing your own identity, your colour.”

An idol being unique is what attracts fans towards them, he explains. “That’s how the audience finds you and likes you.”