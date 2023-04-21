Selma Blair admits to attempting suicide while battling health complications

Actress Selma Blair tried to kill herself multiple times amid health struggles, the 50-year old recently revealed.

The actress details her multiple suicide attempts in the May issue of British Vogue. The Cruel Intentions star acknowledged struggling with health and anxiety, unaware that she was ill.

Blair who was later diagnosed Multiple Scleroses, shared in a video: “I had my diagnosis 40 years after getting it, so I lived with it, but I was not believed or treated. And so I had a lifetime of anger and addiction. Finding the diagnosis, the pain, and the confusion and mobility and tics and things were now understood and I could stand myself.”

The actress admitted that while she may have seemed normal to others she was ‘disabled’ the whole time.

Speaking about living without a diagnosis, she said, “As an adult, the lassitude and anxiety became terrifying, actually. I made mistakes. Wished myself dead. Attempted suicide. A few times. Out of desperation.”

The actress resorted to self-medicating with the intention of managing work commitments. “Sets were excruciating sometimes with the exhaustion and the tics. I took benzos and Klonopin,” she said, emphasising, “I didn't abuse those things, just alcohol. But I was lost and sad and could hardly ever smile. Hence my roles, I imagine.”



Blair struggled with autoimmune issues that caused hair loss and extreme fatigue, leading her to withdraw from acting and spend her days in bed. However, after receiving a hematopoietic stem cell transplant in 2019, she went into remission from MS and has since released a documentary and memoir.