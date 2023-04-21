Prince William and Kate emerge as only royals to support Harry's Sentebale charity

Prince William and Kate Middleton are the only royals who have supported Sentebale, a charity founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso.

The organization recently released its annual report which revealed that the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales was among the prominent donors of Sentebale, which works for children and young people affected by HIV.

William and Kate are the only royals who are following the official Twitter account of the charity founded by Harry.

Harry and Meghan targeted Kate and William in their Netflix documentary in which they seemed to suggest that it was the future king and his wife who forced them to leave the UK and settled in the US.

The Duke of Sussex targeted his elder brother once again in his explosive tell-all book 'Spare'.

The book further deteriorated relations between the two brothers and their wives.

Dozens of royal fans shared the list of donors and criticized Harry for attacking his brother.

Many wondered whether he targeted his brother despite being aware of fact that The Royal Foundation may have sent the donation with Kate and William's approval.



