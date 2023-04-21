Prince Harry wants to attend Coronation for next book, claims ex-friend

Prince Harry's ex-pal has claimed that he's attending Coronation so he can 'write about it in his next book'

Prince Harry’s former friend has shockingly claimed that the embattled Duke of Sussex is only attending his father King Charles’ Coronation so he can ‘write about it in his next book’.

The explosive comments came from British socialite Lizzie Cundy, 54, who told Mirror UK that Prince Harry will only be in the UK ‘dip his toe’ in the historic crowning ceremony of his father.

Cundy lashed out at Harry saying: “Prince Harry coming to the Coronation and dipping his toe in and out, he'll have a hard job walking away with any pride, he'll be on one leg as his other foot will be in his mouth.”

“He's only coming to the Coronation for a fleeting moment so he can write in his next book or say in his next interview with Meghan, how poorly treated he was by everybody and how his dad didn't want him,” the socialite went on.

Cundy went on to further incinerate Prince Harry, bluntly stating: “They have taken forever to answer him and are now using the poor excuse that Meghan can't go because of Archie's birthday but Harry is still coming despite him trashing the royals and everything it stands for. This is all for his next book, so he can say he is the Spare.”



Buckingham Palace announced last week that Prince Harry will be flying to the UK for Charles’ coronation, while his wife Meghan Markle will stay back in the US with their kids Archie and Lilibet.

