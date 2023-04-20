Next ‘Fast and Furious’ movie confirms Louis Leterrier as director

Louis previously replaced the director of 'Fast X' last May

According to an exclusive report from Variety, Transporter director Louis Leterrier will be heading the final instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise.

This project will serve as a companion piece to Fast X which is the 10th part of the series starring Vin Diesel, set to come out on May 19th. Louis previously replaced the director of Fast X last May, with the major change taking place at breakneck speed.

Peter Cramer, the president of Universal Pictures commented on the change:

“Louis joined the ‘Fast & Furious’ team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades. Under his direction, ‘Fast X’ is a high-intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect – and then some. We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director’s chair."