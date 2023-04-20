Meghan Markle has ‘taken a backseat’ amid rift with the royal family

Meghan Markle is seemingly in a no-win situation when it comes to attending the Coronation ceremony of King Charles in London next month.

Unfortunately, the upcoming historic event has left the Duchess of Sussex vulnerable to the public scrutiny, as experts predict the kind of response she would’ve received if she came with Prince Harry.

According to Tessa Dunlop, author of Elizabeth & Philip: A Story of Young Love, Marriage and Monarchy, Markle would have been facing backlash either way.

“She would’ve been damned if she did and damned if she didn’t,” Dunlop told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023.

Dunlop explained that Meghan, 41, was the “convenient” person for the public to “blame” amid the Sussexes’ ongoing conflict with the royal family.

“There was this absolute kind of going for her. It [was] very unpleasant trolling and viciousness,” Dunlop said of the cruel social media comments about Meghan, and at times, the British press’ controversial coverage of her. “I think what we’ve seen is at best — or at worst even — Meghan carried an ambivalence towards monarchy and really a total lack of understanding about what it was and how it worked.”

The author noted that the “narrative” depicted in the couple’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, wasn’t necessarily Meghan’s doing. In fact, she claimed that Prince Harry had been front and centre in it. Moreover, he then detailed the strained relationship he has with his family in his memoir, Spare.

“Harry’s authored [their] history,” Dunlop claimed to the outlet, “Meghan’s very much taken a backseat over the last few months. And Harry’s front footed [the narrative].”

She further alleged that Harry’s ups and downs with Charles, 74, and brother Prince William could have made it more likely for Meghan to pass on the upcoming coronation.