Prince Harry was told going into 'war zone' was 'unwise' for royals

Prince Harry raised a lot of eyebrows as he was deployed in Iraq.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals Britons had mix feelings as Queen Elizabeth II’s younger grandson was going to war.

He pens: “Public reaction was peculiar. Half of Britons were furious, calling it dreadful to risk the life of the Queen’s youngest grandson. Spare or not, they said, it’s unwise to send a royal into a war zone. (It was the first time in twentyfive years that such a thing had been done.)”

Harry continues: “Half, however, said bravo. Why should Harry get special treatment? What a waste of taxpayers’ money it would be to train the boy as a soldier and then not to use him. If he dies, he dies, they said.”

Harry joined the British Army in 2006.