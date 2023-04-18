Boost your vision: Five foods to improve weak eyesight

The image shows eyeglasses.— Unsplash

There are various factors that can contribute to weak eyesight, including stress, consistent screen exposure, old age, and lack of sleep. Additionally, the poor diet has been linked to vision loss in older adults.

Conversely, consuming a well-balanced and nutritious diet can promote healthy eyes, enhance vision, and reduce the risk of eye-related ailments.

To support eye health, it is recommended to include foods that are rich in vitamins, nutrients, and minerals. Here are five such foods:

Fish: Particularly salmon, which is high in omega-3 fats that promote healthy vision. Eating fish can also prevent dry eyes and support retinal health.

Leafy greens: Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, which can prevent age-related vision loss.

Eggs: Egg yolks contain lutein and zeaxanthin, as well as zinc, which supports overall eye health.

Fruits and vegetables: Oranges and other citrus fruits are high in vitamin C, which can lower the risk of developing cataracts.

Nuts and seeds: Almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fats, vitamin E, and zinc, all of which are beneficial for eye health.

Fish

Consuming salmon can greatly benefit your eyesight due to its high omega-3 fat content. These healthy fats promote good vision and can prevent dry eyes while maintaining retinal health.

Almonds

Almonds are another food that is beneficial for eye health. They are rich in vitamin E, which protects the eyes against unstable molecules that may target healthy tissue. Regular consumption of vitamin E can help prevent age-related macular degeneration and cataracts. Almonds make a great snack any time of the day, but be careful not to overindulge as they are high in cholesterol.

Eggs

Eggs are also a great source of essential nutrients for the eyes, including vitamin A, lutein, zeaxanthin, and zinc. Vitamin A is crucial for protecting the cornea, while lutein and zeaxanthin lower the risk of serious eye problems. Zinc supports the health of the retina and helps with night vision.

Carrots

Including carrots in your daily diet can provide a significant boost to your eye health. These root vegetables are an excellent source of vitamin A and beta carotene, both of which promote good eye health. Consuming carrots can protect the surface of your eyes and prevent eye infections and other serious eye conditions. Add them to your daily salads, soups, or other dishes for maximum benefit.

Kale

Kale is a green leafy vegetable that is often referred to as Karam Saag in India. It is also rich in antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin, which are also found in eggs. These nutrients help prevent serious eye conditions. Health experts note that lutein and zeaxanthin cannot be produced by the body, so they must be consumed through diet. If kale is not easily accessible, spinach can be used as a substitute since it is also a good source of lutein.