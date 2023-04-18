Boost your vision: Five foods to improve weak eyesight

There are various factors that can contribute to weak eyesight, including stress, consistent screen exposure, old age, and lack of sleep. Additionally, the poor diet has been linked to vision loss in older adults.
Conversely, consuming a well-balanced and nutritious diet can promote healthy eyes, enhance vision, and reduce the risk of eye-related ailments.
To support eye health, it is recommended to include foods that are rich in vitamins, nutrients, and minerals. Here are five such foods:
Consuming salmon can greatly benefit your eyesight due to its high omega-3 fat content. These healthy fats promote good vision and can prevent dry eyes while maintaining retinal health.
Almonds are another food that is beneficial for eye health. They are rich in vitamin E, which protects the eyes against unstable molecules that may target healthy tissue. Regular consumption of vitamin E can help prevent age-related macular degeneration and cataracts. Almonds make a great snack any time of the day, but be careful not to overindulge as they are high in cholesterol.
Eggs are also a great source of essential nutrients for the eyes, including vitamin A, lutein, zeaxanthin, and zinc. Vitamin A is crucial for protecting the cornea, while lutein and zeaxanthin lower the risk of serious eye problems. Zinc supports the health of the retina and helps with night vision.
Including carrots in your daily diet can provide a significant boost to your eye health. These root vegetables are an excellent source of vitamin A and beta carotene, both of which promote good eye health. Consuming carrots can protect the surface of your eyes and prevent eye infections and other serious eye conditions. Add them to your daily salads, soups, or other dishes for maximum benefit.
Kale is a green leafy vegetable that is often referred to as Karam Saag in India. It is also rich in antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin, which are also found in eggs. These nutrients help prevent serious eye conditions. Health experts note that lutein and zeaxanthin cannot be produced by the body, so they must be consumed through diet. If kale is not easily accessible, spinach can be used as a substitute since it is also a good source of lutein.
This incident follows the death of an 11-year-old Cambodian girl in February, who also died from bird flu
Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States
It is extremely unlikely that virus originated from Chinese lab as result of an accident, says CDC researcher
Efforts of 15 years have been shortened to 12 to 18 months because of the COVID-19 vaccines, experts say
Lyme disease is most commonly found in wooded and grassy areas, especially in the northeastern United States
Crash diets, extreme exercise routines, and weight loss supplements may promise fast results, but they often come at a...