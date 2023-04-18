Saeeda Imtiaz's manager denies rumours of actress' death

The legal adviser and manager of Pakistani-American actor and model Saeeda Imtiaz on Tuesday denied rumours her death that had been spread on social media.
Saeeda is alive and well, Mian Shahbaz Ahmed confirmed to Geo.tv, adding that legal action would be taken against those who had hacked Imtiaz's social media accounts and fuelled the rumours.
"We will find out the issue behind this matter," he said.
He confirmed that the actress is currently in her home in Lahore and she is doing well, adding that she will soon release a video message on the issue.
Earlier today, news of her death spread on social media following an announcement made on her official Instagram account.
As per the account, Saeeda Imtiaz was found dead in her room. However, no further details about the model's death were given.
Fellow actor and model Saim Ali also confirmed that Imtiaz was fine. Taking to his Instagram, he shared a story confirming her well-being.
Sharing a picture of Imtiaz, Saim stated: "Alhamdulillah, my friend is perfectly fine and it was fake news."
This is a strong story, a story of boldness and courage, says Indian director Deepak Pandey
She says two men were caught on camera and Scotland Yard was called in and a report has been registered
"I tried every recipe to treat ," Yashma Gill says in interview
Co-star Fahad Sheikh had recently accused Nazish Jahangir of being "difficult to work with"
Muneeb Butt drops "all charges" against Feroze Khan who earlier released contact details of Aiman Khan and other actors
Mathira says she has told her children that online games are not available in Pakistan