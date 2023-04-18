Saeeda Imtiaz's manager denies rumours of actress' death

Pakistani American actress and model Saeeda Imtiaz. — Instagram/@saeedaimtiaz

The legal adviser and manager of Pakistani-American actor and model Saeeda Imtiaz on Tuesday denied rumours her death that had been spread on social media.

Saeeda is alive and well, Mian Shahbaz Ahmed confirmed to Geo.tv, adding that legal action would be taken against those who had hacked Imtiaz's social media accounts and fuelled the rumours.

"We will find out the issue behind this matter," he said.

He confirmed that the actress is currently in her home in Lahore and she is doing well, adding that she will soon release a video message on the issue.

Earlier today, news of her death spread on social media following an announcement made on her official Instagram account.

As per the account, Saeeda Imtiaz was found dead in her room. However, no further details about the model's death were given.

Fellow actor and model Saim Ali also confirmed that Imtiaz was fine. Taking to his Instagram, he shared a story confirming her well-being.

Sharing a picture of Imtiaz, Saim stated: "Alhamdulillah, my friend is perfectly fine and it was fake news."



