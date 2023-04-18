Spice Girls celebrate ‘superwoman’ Victoria Beckham’s 49th birthday with sweet tributes

Victoria Beckham received love from her Spice Girls members, Mel C, Emma Burton and Geri Horner, on her 49th birthday on social media.
Mel C, Bunton and Horner shared sweet throwback pictures with the singer-turned-fashion-designer on her big day while Mel B snubbed the mother-of-four.
Taking to Twitter, Mel C wrote, “Happy Birthday @victoriabeckham ! If you’re feeling a bit old today remember we’re still younger than Geri! (Love you Ginge!).”
“Have the most wonderful day, love you to pieces and I miss sharing the stage with you, hoping we can do it again some day,” she added.
Dropping two vintage images with Beckham, Horner shared her wish for the birthday girl on Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday @victoriabeckham! Wishing you a fantastic year ahead xxx.”
In her birthday tribute, Burton shared a montage of her friendship with Beckham following their first meet up in 1993 before they went on become big stars.
“Happy birthday @victoriabeckham! You’re a superwoman! My Spice sister, we love you to bits!,” penned Burton.
