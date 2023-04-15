'Raquel Leviss moves like snake'

Lala Kent calls a spade a spade on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' cheating scandal.

During the Watch What Happens Live episode, the 32-year-old slammed Pump Rules co-star as "sick" for still faking a friendship with Ariana Madix.

"You guys are going to die. There is one conversation in the finale episode, and she is sick," says Kent.

"Oh yes, oh boy," confirmed Andy Cohen, adding, "Yeah, it's very upsetting."

The host teased, "I asked Raquel about it during our one-on-one [during the reunion filming], about how she could look in her eyes and have that conversation.... You will see it."

Kent also said she was suspicious that something was cooking between the scandalous pair from the beginning.

"I started becoming suspicious, I want to say, in August," said the Give Them Lala beauty founder.

"She seemed like someone who moved in a way that I just didn't understand," she said, adding, "It was my mother who said, 'Be careful with this one, she moves like a snake,' that was in 2017, and I took her word for it."