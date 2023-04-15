Did Jemima Khan see Imran Khan on UK highway?

Jemima Khan (left) and photos of PTI chief Imran Khan's painting she spotted on a lorry. — AFP/Twitter/@Jemima_Khan

Jemima Khan, British screenwriter and film producer, recently came across Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's painting on a truck at the M25 in the United Kingdom.

While travelling on a UK highway, Jemima spotted the PTI chief's life-size painting on the back of a lorry which was a few vehicles ahead of her car.

Khan's former wife, taking to her Twitter account, shared two photographs of the lorry she spotted with one wider shot and a closer one for a clearer look.

“Just spotted on the M25 (in the UK),” she wrote in her tweet.

Slightly above the PTI chief’s painting, the lorry also featured a verse from the Quran “Iyyaka Na’budu wa Iyyaka Nasta’een (You we worship and You we take refuge in)”, which he is often heard reciting ahead of his public speeches.

As soon as Jemima tweeted the images, several Twitter users also shared photos of Khan spotted in different countries on trucks and vehicles.

"On M6, two weeks ago btw, what a proud moment for Kasim & Suleman," wrote a user named Ihtisham Ul Haq.

Another user mentioned that Khan is popular around the globe and shared a video of a truck bearing his images in Canada.

A tweep from UK's Birmingham city also shared a video of Imran Khan's visuals spotted on an LED screen installed on a mini truck.



