Glen Powell pairs up with Daisy Edgar-Jones for upcoming movie Twisters

Glen Powell will star opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in Universal and Amblin Entertainment’s Twisters – a sequel to 1996’s Twister.



According to Deadline, Lee Isaac Chung will direct the movie from a script written by Mark L. Smith, which will release on July 19, 2024.

The outlet reported that the first Twister movie made $500 million at the box office and received Oscar nominations in the visual effects and sound categories. The movie cast included Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Carey Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Called as a “new chapter” of the 1996 movie, the plot for upcoming Twisters movie remains “under wraps”.

It is pertinent to mention that Warner Bros. Pictures will co-finance Twisters with Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley. Moreover, Universal’s executive VP of production Sara Scott and creative executive Jacqueline Garell will manage the production for the studio.

Meanwhile, Powell will also be seen in new movie Hitman, which he co-wrote and co-produced it. Other than that, the actor is also in production on Sony’s untitled Will Gluck rom-com alongside Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.