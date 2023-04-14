VIDEO: Nawaz, Maryam perform Umrah together, snippets shared on social media

PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz

The Sharif family is currently on their visit to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah with the immense security protocol provided by the KSA government.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz is seen spending time with her father and party supremo Nawaz Sharif, son Muhammad Junaid Safdar, and other family members.

During the holy pilgrimage, social media is abuzz with snippets in which the elder Sharif — who has performed Umrah after almost five years — and his family is spending the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia.

Taking to her social media, the PML-N scion has shared photos of herself with the former premier. The father-daughter duo are seen seated on chairs in Makkah's Grand Mosque.

Meanwhile, Maryam's son, Muhammad Junaid Safdar, has also posted snippets of his family's pilgrimage to Makkah sharing a photo with his mother and cousin Zayd Hussain Nawaz.

The PML-N, on Twitter, has also shared a video featuring the Sharif family on their way to perform Umrah.



The party's Twitter handle also bears photos of the family as they perform Tawaf (Circumambulation) inside the Grand Mosque.



