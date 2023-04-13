K-pop band Twice remains in Top 50 of Billboard 200 for the 4th week

K-pop group Twice achieves their first-ever album to spend four weeks in the Top 50 of the Billboard 200 with Ready To Be. They released the mini album on March 10th.
They previously made chart history by debuting at No. 2 after achieving the biggest U.S. sales week of any female K-pop artist. Billboard further revealed on April 11th that they have remained strong while ranking at No. 46.
The album is also going strong at No. 4 on the World Albums Chart while they made their way back up to No.6 on the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts. Additionally, they’re doing well on the Artist 100 chart as well as they sit at No. 32, which marks the 25th overall week on the list.
