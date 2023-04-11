Gen Asim Munir terms HIT as hub of knowledge economy, R&D

Army chief inspects defence products at HIT during visit on April 11, 2023. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: In his visit to the Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), a state-owned manufacturer of defence products in Punjab's Taxila city, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir Tuesday termed the military corporation as a hub of knowledge economy and research and development (R&D).

He added that these are key to achieving self-reliance in defence production, as well as contributing towards national exports and the economy, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military's media wing, the army chief visited the facility's various factories to observe the manufacturing of the defence materials produced.

During his visit, General Munir was briefed about HIT's technical capabilities, the progress of ongoing projects, indigenisation efforts, and recently undertaken modernisation measures.

"COAS visited various factories of HIT and witnessed manufacturing, rebuild and upgradation of tanks, APCs, enhanced protection solutions, remote weapon systems and indigenous 155 mm Artillery gun barrels for Pak Army," the statement read.

Army chief Gen Munir takes a look at a missile at HIT. — ISPR

The army chief, according to ISPR, expressed his full confidence in the capabilities of the personnel at HIT, while appreciating the commitment of officers and workforce to transform the military corporation into a modern defence production establishment for meeting the requirements of Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) at par with international standards.



The ISPR stated that Gen Munir was received by chairman HIT during his visit.