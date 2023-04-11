Prince Harry vs William: Majority of Britons back Prince of Wales despite Duke's allegations

Prince Harry seemingly failed in his alleged attempt to damage Prince William's reputation as the Duke's allegations against his elder brother could not affect the Prince of Wales's popularity among royal fans.

New polling shows majority of Britons back King Charles eldest son, William, with just 17 percent disliking him, despite Harry's bombshell accusations against the senior royal in his memoir and interviews.

Harry's relationship with William has frayed over the last few years. But the situation has gone from bad to worse after the Duke of Sussex made a number of serious claims about Kate's husband, which detailed physical alteraction with his brother.



While this may have painted the Prince of Wales in a somewhat negative light, data from the first quarter of 2023 has revealed that the public may not be so bothered as his popularity has remained high.



According to YouGov polling on 1,229 Britons, 65 percent like William while 17 percent dislike him. This gives him a net popularity rating of +48.

This has dropped marginally from the data gathered in the fourth quarter of 2022, which showed the prince with a net popularity rating of +50, though it is similar to results for other members of the royal family.

William's wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, is also still liked by 65 percent of Britons. But she is disliked by just eight percent of the public, which gives her a high net popularity rating of +57.

Meanwhile, the data has revealed nothing good for Harry and Meghan, the first quarter of 2023, Harry was liked by just 29 percent of Britons and disliked by 51 percent. This gave him a meagre net popularity rating of -22. Meghan Markle was liked by 23 percent of Brits, and disliked by 50 percent, giving her an even lower net popularity rating of -27, according to the data.

The new poll suggests that Harry and Meghan's claims have been rejected by majority of the UK's public as people still love the royal family and gearing up to celebrate King Charles Coronation next month.