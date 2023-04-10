Former selector disapproves policy of resting senior players against Afghanistan

Former Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim speaking during an exclusive interview with Geo.tv. — Provided by the reporter

KARACHI: Former chief selector for Pakistan Mohammad Wasim has taken exception to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) policy of resting five senior players simultaneously against overmatched Afghanistan in the away T20I series last month.



The Men in Green were humiliated in the series against Afghanistan in Sharjah as they lost the three-match series 2-1 to the neighbours who registered their maiden bilateral T20I win against Pakistan or any other top teams.

All-rounder Shadab Khan-led team mostly included young players as skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi had been rested.

Wasim told The News that he supports the idea of resting seniors, but added that it should be done through a proper policy instead of abruptly making your top five players rest.

“In my opinion, your home series is the best occasion to try your youngster and rest your senior players, they had the schedule in front of them, they knew New Zealand was coming and they would come with bench strength, so they should have played those youngsters in this series,” Wasim said.

“It was a bit harsh on those youngsters too to expose them against full strength Afghanistan side in difficult conditions of Sharjah, I think the New Zealand series would’ve been a better opportunity for them to play,” the former chief selector added.

Wasim further said that even if you want to rest senior players, you don’t make everyone rest together.

“A senior batter was important to be with these youngsters who could guide them, mentor them during the series. The leader, Babar should’ve been there as we have seen how Saim and Haris excelled when they played alongside Babar. If not Babar, then Rizwan or Fakhar, but a senior was much needed there to be with youngsters,” said Wasim.

Replying to a question, Wasim said that it was natural for the youngster to vacate their places after one series as seniors had to return but insisted that these players should be given a proper run.

He added that players who are with the team should stay in contention for the place throughout the year as it will also strengthen the bench.

Wasim also spoke on the issue of Mohammad Amir saying that if a fast bowler wants to make a comeback, the first thing he needs to do is make himself available for selection and that is to be done by coming out of retirement.

“You’ve to make yourself available and prove yourself by performing in domestic cricket. There has been a huge gap since he last played for Pakistan so it is important for him to go back to domestic and prove himself, to bring him abruptly will be unfair to other players,” he said.

The former chief selector said that Pakistan Shaheen’s series against Zimbabwe won't be much beneficial for Pakistani boys.

“It is just for the sake of organising a tour otherwise series against Zimbabwe A will not help the purpose of development of our cricketers. To achieve that goal, we need A team’s series against teams like Australia A or England Lions,” said the former chief selector.