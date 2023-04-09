 
Ali Amin Gandapur sent on one-day physical remand in terror, sedition case

Islamabad police had presented PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur before a court in federal capital today

By Web Desk
April 09, 2023
PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur waves at crowd after police take his custody in Dera Ismail Khan on March 6, 2023. — Twitter/@Jhagra
A local court in the federal capital handed over on Sunday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur to the police on one-day physical remand in a terrorism and sedition case against him.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police had gained the custody of the former federal minister from a court in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday, days after his arrest in the city in separate cases filed at Golra Police Station in the federal capital.

Today, the Islamabad police presented Gandapur before a duty magistrate's court. 

More to follow...