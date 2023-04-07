Janet Jackson will share her life story in a biographical TV mini-series: Report

Janet Jackson is ready to share her life story with her fans via a biographical TV mini-series.



According to a report from The Sun, the singer revealed that she is “in talks” with writers for a biographical TV mini-series.

A source spilled to the outlet, “Janet and her team are in talks with writers hoping to find the right one to pen a biopic.”

“The story would document Janet’s privileged yet difficult beginnings, rise to stardom and her relationship with her brother Michael Jackson,” explained the source.

The source added, “The plan is to make it a mini-series and use her music to make the soundtrack.”

Jackson hasn't commented publicly on the report at this time.

Meanwhile, the source shared that Lifetime TV Network is interested to broadcast the mini-series.

The network also aired last year’s documentary Janet Jackson, which was considered cable’s top documentary.

The outlet reported that Lifetime also announced last month that they would release a second documentary that focused on singer’s Together Again tour.