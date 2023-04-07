Shibani Kashyap speaks of favoritism in Bollywood

 
Shibani Kashyap reveals ‘There are camps in Bollywood’

By Web Desk
April 07, 2023
Singer cum composer Shibani Kashyap reveals how Bollywood has different camps for certain people and how new singers rarely get a chance to show off their talent. She said she has never supported nepotism and will continue to do so.

Talking about it, she said, “There are camps [in Bollywood] and they have their set singers and musicians. Wahan par kisi aur ki entry nahin hai. So, I think, there is no point trying to tread that path. I need my music to be followed and loved by people, and that’s happening anyway.”

She further added, “Always! My very first song, Hogai Hai Mohabbat, was a big hit and I thought nothing can stop me now. I expected a smooth sail thereon, but I was so wrong because I faced bigger hindrances and challenges. It felt like you have to be part of some camp to go ahead.” 