Shibani Kashyap speaks of favoritism in Bollywood

Singer cum composer Shibani Kashyap reveals how Bollywood has different camps for certain people and how new singers rarely get a chance to show off their talent. She said she has never supported nepotism and will continue to do so.
Talking about it, she said, “There are camps [in Bollywood] and they have their set singers and musicians. Wahan par kisi aur ki entry nahin hai. So, I think, there is no point trying to tread that path. I need my music to be followed and loved by people, and that’s happening anyway.”
She further added, “Always! My very first song, Hogai Hai Mohabbat, was a big hit and I thought nothing can stop me now. I expected a smooth sail thereon, but I was so wrong because I faced bigger hindrances and challenges. It felt like you have to be part of some camp to go ahead.”
Marvel star Simu Liu shares new single 'Don't' inspired by his own life
Jimin recently made Billboard history by becoming the first solo Korean artist to steal the number-one spot
'Succession' star Justine Lupe believes Willa's relationship with Connor doesn't get the credit it deserves
Sunil Grover played Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati in Kapil Sharma's show
Salman Khan has been receiving death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang
This now makes her labelmates with Won Young as IVE is under Starship Entertainment