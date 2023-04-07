Is today Good Friday? Here is all you need to know

People walk behind a wooden cross as part of a Good Friday procession towards the Saint-Denys Basilica where the Holy Tunic of Argenteuil, believed to have been worn by Jesus, is displayed on March 25, 2016.— AFP

Good Friday is one of the most important days in the Christian calendar. It is the Friday preceding Easter Sunday. But what is the meaning of Good Friday and why is it called "good" Friday?

What is the meaning of Good Friday?

Good Friday is commemorated by Christians all over the world to remember the sacrifice made by Jesus Christ for the sins of humanity. It marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.



Why is it called Good Friday?

The exact origin of the term "Good Friday" is not entirely clear, and there are several theories as to how it came to be called so.

An actor portraying Jesus carries a cross as residents of Hiendelaencia dressed in period clothing perform during the reenactment of Christ’s suffering on March 25, 2016 in Hiendelaencina, Spain.— AFP

One theory suggests that the term "good" may have been derived from the Old English word "gōd," which means holy. In this context, "Good Friday" would have originally been called "Holy Friday."

Gabriel Radle, assistant professor of theology at the University of Notre Dame, told USA TODAY, that is called "good" because: "Christ is offering himself on the cross. It's an outpouring of God's love by offering himself on the cross, but it's also not something that ends at the cross."

Another theory suggests that the term "good" may have been a corruption of the phrase "God's Friday." This theory suggests that the name "Good Friday" may have been a way of acknowledging the sacrifice made by Jesus Christ on the cross.

When is Good Friday 2023?

Good Friday in 2023 is on April 7 (today).

Penitents flagellate themselves on Good Friday as part of Holy Week celebrations in the Philippines.— AFP

History of Good Friday



Good Friday has its roots in the New Testament of the Bible. Christians believe that Jesus Christ was betrayed by one of his disciples, Judas Iscariot, and was arrested by the Roman authorities. He was then subjected to a series of trials before being sentenced to death.

How Good Friday is observed?

Good Friday is observed by Christians all over the globe in various ways. Some Christians attend church services where they participate in prayers and hymns. Other Christians observe Good Friday by fasting or abstaining from certain activities as a form of reflection and penance.

Pakistani Christian worshippers attend Mass to mark Good Friday at St Anthony’s Church in Lahore on March 25, 2016.— AFP

In some parts of the world, Good Friday is marked by reenactments of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. These reenactments are often performed by actors and are meant to be a reminder of the sacrifice made by Jesus Christ.