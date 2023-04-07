Is today Good Friday? Here is all you need to know

Good Friday is one of the most important days in the Christian calendar. It is the Friday preceding Easter Sunday. But what is the meaning of Good Friday and why is it called "good" Friday?
Good Friday is commemorated by Christians all over the world to remember the sacrifice made by Jesus Christ for the sins of humanity. It marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
The exact origin of the term "Good Friday" is not entirely clear, and there are several theories as to how it came to be called so.
One theory suggests that the term "good" may have been derived from the Old English word "gōd," which means holy. In this context, "Good Friday" would have originally been called "Holy Friday."
Gabriel Radle, assistant professor of theology at the University of Notre Dame, told USA TODAY, that is called "good" because: "Christ is offering himself on the cross. It's an outpouring of God's love by offering himself on the cross, but it's also not something that ends at the cross."
Another theory suggests that the term "good" may have been a corruption of the phrase "God's Friday." This theory suggests that the name "Good Friday" may have been a way of acknowledging the sacrifice made by Jesus Christ on the cross.
Good Friday in 2023 is on April 7 (today).
History of Good Friday
Good Friday has its roots in the New Testament of the Bible. Christians believe that Jesus Christ was betrayed by one of his disciples, Judas Iscariot, and was arrested by the Roman authorities. He was then subjected to a series of trials before being sentenced to death.
Good Friday is observed by Christians all over the globe in various ways. Some Christians attend church services where they participate in prayers and hymns. Other Christians observe Good Friday by fasting or abstaining from certain activities as a form of reflection and penance.
In some parts of the world, Good Friday is marked by reenactments of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. These reenactments are often performed by actors and are meant to be a reminder of the sacrifice made by Jesus Christ.
