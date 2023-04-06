Kate Middleton wants Princess Lilibet to attend King Charles coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet, who received their royal titles last month, have reportedly not been invited by their grandfather to the coronation, while their aunt Kate Middleton wants them to attend the historic event.



King Charles III and Queen Camilla will officially be crowned on May 6. The 74-year-old monarch would give Prince William and Kate Middleton's children a big role at the landmark ceremony.

However, the Princess of Wales, according to an insider, "has sweet feelings for Meghan and Harry's kids and she wants them to attend the Coronation despite of her serious feud with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their persistent attacks on William and other senior members of the royal family."

"Princesses Charlotte's mother expressed her sweet feelings about Lilibet and Archie in the past. She wants the kids to join their royal cousins at the ceremony," according to the source.

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to join their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla who will travel in the Golden State Coach from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.



King Charles also has good feelings for Harry and Meghan's kids, but Archie and Lilibet's attention-seeking parents are the main hurdles, according to the insider.

