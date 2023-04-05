Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spotted at Hawaiian holiday amid split rumours

Looks like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are close to mending their relationship as the couple was spotted on vacation.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the Fox, 36, and Kelly (real name: Colson Baker), 32, were seen hanging out as they grabbed dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel on the Big Island Monday night, April 3rd, 2023.

They were visiting the Aloha State with Kelly’s 13-year-old daughter Casie.

Sources told the outlet that the pair ate for about an hour before they walked down the beach and said interacted with a few fans.

The insider added, that the Transformers alum and the Bloody Valentine singer seemed to be “enjoying each other’s company” but there was reportedly “no kissing or touching going on.” The couple is usually unafraid to PDA in public places.

Their Hawaii vacation comes shortly after People Magazine reported that they were “in therapy” but the Jennifer’s Body actress is “having a hard time trusting” MGK following the rumours of cheating, even though she have previously denied them publicly.

An insider revealed to the outlet that the two are in contact with one another and “still working on their issues.” The source said, “Only time will tell if they get back together properly, but it looks pretty unlikely right now.”

The pair first sparked breakup rumours in February after Fox shared a cryptic quote on Instagram, scrubbed all pics of her fiancé from her account and unfollowed him ahead of 2023 Super Bowl.

Since then, the two have been hinting at a potential break up. MGK joked to concertgoers in Texas last month that his life was “is in shambles.”

Meanwhile, Fox attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party 2023 solo and that too without her engagement ring.

The pair got engaged in January 2022 while on vacation in Puerto Rico after dating for two years.