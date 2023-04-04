'A watershed moment': PTI reacts to SC verdict on Punjab, KP polls

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses media outside Supreme Court on April 4.

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) received a favourable decision from the Supreme Court in the election delay case, the party's Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the "doctrine of necessity had been buried."



Announcing the reserved verdict in the case of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa polls, the top court declared the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) order to defer elections null and void.

It also directed the electoral body to conduct polls in Punjab on May 14.



"Today is a watershed moment in the history of Pakistan," Qureshi said in reaction to the development during media talk outside the apex court.

The PTI leader said that the sanctity of the Constitution had been restored by the apex court's verdict. He said that all the conspiring forces laying obstacles in the way of a democratic and constitutional system had been suppressed.

"I want to congratulate the entire nation that the Supreme Court today buried the doctrine of necessity," Qureshi said

He went on to say that the order has given the nation reassurance that there were still some people that do not get influenced or terrified by the threats.

The PTI leader said that it was a victory for the forces who kept the vision of Justice Cornelius alive in such dark times. The verdict drew a very clear line between the constitutional and unconstitutional forces, he added.

Qureshi further stated that the decision has freed the chief election commissioner of all the restrictions and pressures.

He then called on the PTI workers to launch the campaign to make Imran Khan the prime minister once again.

'Attempt to deviate from Constitution foiled'

Meanwhile, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar said that the "attempt to deviate from the Constitution has been foiled."

He also said that the "doctrine of necessity" had been rejected.

'Constitution restored, democracy saved'

Hammad Azhar said that the top court "restored the Constitution and saved the democracy".

He said that no other decision was possible while keeping within the line of law and the Constitution. He called on the coalition partners to be a part of the "democratic process", saying that the political parties don't quit the field.

Meanwhile, PTI's Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the apex court's verdict was the decision for the rights of each Pakistani citizen.



