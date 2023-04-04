PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks Fahd Husain for 'wise counsel'

Undated image of former journalist Fahd Husain (L) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Online/Twitter/Files

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked his former special assistant Fahd Husain for his “wise counsel” after the latter resigned from the post.

“Thank you for your service to the country, Fahd sb. As my Special Assistant on public policy [and] strategic communication, I greatly benefited from your wise counsel,” tweeted the PM.

The premier noted that he found Husain a “wonderful team player and a great human being” while working with him.

“My best wishes to you for your future endeavours,” said PM Shehbaz.

The premier was responding to Husain’s announcement on Twitter that he had resigned as special assistant to the prime minister on public policy and strategic communication.

“Grateful to PM Shehbaz for giving me an opportunity to serve in public office. I witnessed first-hand how PM navigated multiple fault lines in tough times. None other could have done it better,” tweeted the former journalist.

Husain was appointed as a SAPM by Shehbaz Sharif in May of last year.

A few months later, in October, Husain was notified as the official spokesperson of the premier.

“In continuation of Cabinet Division’s earlier notification of even number dated 14-05-2022, the prime minister has been pleased to assign additional responsibility of ‘spokesperson to the prime minister’ to Syed Fahd Husain, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Public Policy and Strategic Communication, with immediate effect,” the notification issued by the Cabinet Division had stated back then.

Husain was a prominent journalist, who previously worked with several local publications, including The News, The Express Tribune, and Daily Dawn.