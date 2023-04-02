Prince Harry signs sponsorship deal with Meghan Markle's favourite brand?

Prince Harry appeared giving a subtle nod to his wife Meghan Markle during his surprise visit to the UK this week, wearing an item from one of the Duchess's favorite high-fashion labels.
The Duke of Sussex stepped out in a high fashion brand during his appearance in the London High Court, signaling new income stream with 'designer sponsorship deal'.
Royal watchers noticed that king Charles III's younger son was wearing a Christian Dior shirt while attending a High Court hearing in London in his claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering.
sharing her thoughts on Archie and Lilibet's father's move, celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder has claimed it is "highly likely" Harry has a sponsorship deal with the fashion house.
She told Newsweek: "Wearing Dior is a new fashion direction for Harry who usually prefers a more casual style, particularly now he has moved to California and no longer has to dress up to perform royal duties. We are used to seeing him informal and laid-back, in T-shirts and checked shirts with sleeves nonchalantly rolled up, a preppy blazer thrown on if he needs to take things up a notch."
"There are of course some occasions when smarter clothing is required, and a suit was a natural choice for Harry's court appearance, but opting for super brand was a sartorial curveball for the Duke. The designer could be perceived by many as too flash for his normally understated personal style," she continued.
Miranda Holder went on: "Designer sponsorship deals with celebrities are commonplace, and it is highly likely that the Sussexes have an arrangement with the brand; it would be a highly convenient passive income for Harry and Meghan who make ideal ambassadors for the brand."
