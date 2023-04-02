Landslide at N-50 National Highway suspends traffic between Balochistan, KP

The picture shows a landslide at N-50 National Highway in Balochistan's Dhana Sar. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News

The traffic between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been completely suspended due to the landslide at N-50 National Highway in Balochistan's Dhana Sar, Geo News reported on Sunday.

According to the National Highway Authority, a large part of the road at the KP and Balochistan border has caved in due to the landslide.



Meanwhile, the Levies officials said that seven people were injured in a landslide incident at N-50 National Highway in Balochistan's Dhana Sar and have been shifted to a nearby hospital, Geo News reported on Sunday.

According to the NHA's General Manager Agha Inayatullah, the first priority is to evacuate those who are stranded at the site while a rescue operation is underway to remove the debris with help of heavy machinery.

Speaking to Geo News, Inayatullah said that the commissioner and deputy commissioners of Zhob and Kila Saifullah have been requested to stop the traffic. Transporters are directed to use N-70 Loralai DG Khan Highway to travel to KP.



Inayatullah further said it may take 30 hours to restore the highway as around 200 vehicles are stuck. "A whole mountain fell on the road and there are large rocks," he added.

He also said that more machinery is being brought from Quetta to Dhana Sar for the clearance of the road.

The rescue operation at the site is facing difficulties due to continuous traffic, said the NHA, adding that they have sought assistance from the Zhob and Loralai's civil administration to stop traffic.

The incident also damaged four vehicles, said the levies officials.

Meanwhile, the rescue officials said that the stormy weather is intensifying at the fault site in the Sulaiman Mountains.

They added that the KP administration's non-cooperation in assisting the passengers is raising alarms.