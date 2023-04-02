Rawalpindi police set up desks for special needs individuals

RAWALPINDI: Upon the special directives of the Inspector General of Punjab Police (IGP), Dr Usman Anwar, specialized desks have been established at the Protection Centre across all four districts of the Rawalpindi region to cater to the special needs of abandoned children and transgender individuals.
These centres have already been operationalised in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, and Chakwal, according to a police spokesman.
Children with hearing disabilities and individuals with visual impairments will be able to lodge their complaints and obtain information through video messages on WhatsApp.
The Rawalpindi Region police are determined to provide inclusive service delivery to all members of society without any form of discrimination, affirmed Regional Police Officer, Syed Khurram Ali.
