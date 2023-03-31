After film production, will Malala now dabble into cricket?

Malala Yousafzai interacts with members of the Pakistan women's cricket team. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

LAHORE: After dabbling into film production following her activism for education globally, Malala Yousafzai will now explore the world of cricket.

The world's youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner has expressed her interest in buying a team ahead of Pakistan's first-ever women's cricket league.

While continuing her campaign for girls' education and writing her heart out as an author, the 25-year-old activist has worn several other hats in a short span of time and purchasing a cricket team will be one of her latest ventures.

According to sources, Malala has inquired about the bidding process for teams in the women's league, which was initially scheduled to take place in October this year.

She has, therefore, approached the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee with an interest in the women's league. It should also be noted that Malala's husband Asser Malik also remained associated with the PCB.

The youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner is most likely to bid for a team in the women's league. Earlier, she also told former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja about her interest in the women's league.

Ramiz, during his tenure as the chairman, launched 'The Women's League' during the opening ceremony of the first-of-its-kind Pakistan Junior League (PJL) in October last year. The tournament was said to be played alongside Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

However, the PCB management committee delayed the women's league and aim the October window for it.

Meanwhile, three women's exhibition matches were played during PSL 8 in Rawalpindi.

Two teams - Amazons and Super Women - locked horns in three matches which also featured 10 foreign cricketers. Bismah Maroof-led Amazons won the exhibition series 2-1.

Ireland’s Laura Delany, England’s quartet of Lauren Winfield-Hill, Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt, and Tammy Beaumont, Australia’s Tess Flintoff Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu, Jahanara Alam of Bangladesh and Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand also participated in the exhibition matches.