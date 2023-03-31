Soldier embraces martyrdom in N Waziristan exchange of fire : ISPR

Pakistan Army troops patrol in a military vehicle. — AFP/File

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an intense exchange of fire that took place between the security forces and terrorists in the general area of Mir Ali in North Waziristan District, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

In a statement issued by the military's media wing, Sepoy Irshad Ullah who was 29 years old and a resident of District Karak, embraced Shahadat while fighting gallantly.

"Own troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location," said the statement, adding that the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Pakistan's security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, said the ISPR.

One terrorist killed, two injured in Balochistan IBO

The ISPR also stated that an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) has been initiated — starting from March 30 onwards — to intercept a group of terrorists operating in the general area of Noshman, South of Sibi.

"The terrorists were linked with the targeting of civilians in the area besides harassment of coal mine owners," the statement added.

The media wing also said that based on credible information, multiple ambushes had been laid along different routes in the area frequented by terrorists for the last two days.

"Resultantly, a party of three terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hideout. On being blocked, they opened fire on the security forces," it said, adding that one terrorist was killed while two others were injured during a heavy exchange of fire while a cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered.

The statement added that Pakistan Army, in step with the nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.