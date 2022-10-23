Pakistan Army soldier martyred in cross-border attack from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists from Afghanistan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.
According to the military's media wing, "terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on a military post in Hassan Khel Sector, North Waziristan District."
Pakistan's troops responded in a befitting manner. However, the 32-year-old Assistant Lance Daffadar Waqar Ali embraced Shahadat during the clash. Waqar was a resident of Swabi's Chota Lahore in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the statement said.
The ISPR further reiterated that Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management.
It emphasised that the country strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan.
"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the statement read.
