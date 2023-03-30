Here are top five stress relievers you should know about

A person with sticky notes on his face.— Unsplash

Stress is a term used to describe the body's response to a perceived threat or challenge. Many of us do not realise it but stress is a natural and normal response that can be triggered by both positive and negative events or situations. When we experience stress, our bodies release a variety of hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol, that prepare us to respond to the situation. However, these responses may be exaggerated at times.

Some common causes of stress include work-related pressures, financial worries, relationship difficulties, health problems, and major life changes such as moving to a new city or starting a new job. Stress can manifest in a variety of physical and emotional symptoms, such as increased heart rate, muscle tension, headaches, irritability, anxiety, and depression.

A woman sitting in front of her laptop.— Unsplash

While stress is a normal and even healthy part of life, chronic or extraordinary stress can have negative impacts on both our physical and mental health. Long-term stress can lead to several problems and it can also contribute to mental health issues such as anxiety disorders and depression.

By taking some proactive steps to manage stress, we can improve our overall health and well-being:

Exercise

Physical activity is an excellent way to reduce stress levels, multiple studies have shown. When you exercise, your body releases endorphins, which are natural feel-good chemicals. These endorphins can help alleviate anxiety and promote feelings of happiness and well-being. Exercise can also help to reduce muscle tension, which can be a physical manifestation of stress.

Other than that exercise can improve sleep quality which can reduce stress. Even low-impact exercises are effective.

Practice mindfulness



Mindfulness is the practice of being present and fully engaged in the moment, which is something stressed and anxious people struggle with. It involves paying attention to your thoughts and feelings without any judgment. Mindfulness can promote relaxation and reduce negative thinking patterns.

Connect with others

Social support is a significant component of managing stress. Talking to friends, family, or a therapist can help you process your emotions and alleviate feelings of loneliness or isolation. Connecting with others can also help to improve your mood as well as boost your self-esteem.

Prioritise self-care

Self-care involves taking intentional actions to care for your physical, emotional, and mental well-being. Prioritising self-care can help you feel more resilient and better able to manage stress. Some examples of self-care activities include getting enough sleep, eating a balanced diet, engaging in hobbies or activities that you enjoy, and setting boundaries to protect your time and energy.

Practice time management

Feeling overwhelmed by responsibilities can be a significant source of stress. Practising good time management skills can help you stay on top of tasks and reduce the impact of stress. This is something you can learn online or with a therapist.