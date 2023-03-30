Who is new Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled?

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed, the new crown prince of Abu Dhabi. — Twitter/@EmaratOfficial

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has shuffled some of the country's top ranks as he appointed his eldest son, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed as the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, and brothers to other top leadership roles.



Sheikh Khaled's appointment as the new crown prince has placed him next in line to take over the federation's leadership.

Here is a brief profile of the newly appointed Abu Dhabi crown prince:

As per a report published by Khaleej Times, Sheikh Khaled is a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office. He has previously served the position of country's intelligence agency chairman. He was appointed as the head of National Security on February 15, 2016.

The 41-year-old Arab leader is a big promoter of youth as he played role in launching government-led career-building programme to help fresh graduates from school and university gain skills to springboard their careers.

He is also a patron of the Frontiers in Finance, a programme designed by Yale University to incorporate Emirati talent in the financial and investment sectors.

In his role as the chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), Sheikh Khaled assisted a joint venture of global renewable energy and green hydrogen between two energy giants Adnoc and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) in 2021.

A clean energy power plant to be established under the venture would push Abu Dhabi and UAE at the forefront of energy transition and advancing the UAE's global leadership in green hydrogen by generating at least 30 Gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy by 2030.

Moreover, Sheikh Khaled is also a promoter of sports and an art lover. His keen interest in sports and martial arts has turned Abu Dhabi into the global capital of the sport.

The new Abu Dhabi leader had opened the House of Artisans at Al Hosn, an initiative to muse country's artisans and preserve Abu Dhabi’s intangible heritage and traditional crafts.