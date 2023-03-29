PM Shehbaz vows to resolve gas loadshedding issue during Ramadan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the members of the National Assembly in Islamabad on March 29, 2023. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of the complaints registered by the people regarding gas loadshedding during sehr and iftar, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured the members of the National Assembly that his government would address the issue.



Responding to a question raised by MNA Syed Agha Rafiullah, the premier informed the house that he had already taken notice of the matter.

“We will leave no stone unturned to address this issue,” the prime minister assured the house, revealing that he had already summoned a meeting in this regard.

Earlier, a parliamentarian from Karachi’s Malir area drew the house’s attention to the problem of gas loadshedding being faced by the people, particularly those of Karachi, during sehr and iftar.



He said though the prime minister had already taken notice of the situation, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) needed to be directed to resolve the issue and provide uninterrupted supply during sehr and iftar.

Last week, the SSGC said gas would be supplied to domestic consumers during the holy month of Ramadan, but for limited hours — a move that irked consumers who complained of not getting enough of this essential fuel during mealtimes.

The utility had said that the gas pressure would be low from 8am to 2:30pm as it was facing a shortfall of 250 million mmbtu.

According to the SSGC helpline, for iftar, gas will be supplied to consumers in Karachi from 2:30pm to 7pm, while for sehr it will be available from 2:30am to 5am.

The gas utility added that consumers would face complete suspension or low pressure during the rest of the hours.

However, the people have been complaining that gas remained suspended during sehr and iftar which forced them to purchase meals from hotels and restaurants which burdened their pockets.