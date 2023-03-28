Is Ihsanullah the 'next Shoaib Akhtar'?

Ihsanullah. — Twitter/@Rnawaz31888

Despite losing the first two matches in the T20I series against Afghanistan, the Green Shirts managed to prevent a series whitewash with their bowlers defending a total of 183 runs in the last T20I at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

During the game, the bowler that stood out was the fiery pacer Ihsanullah who performed magnificently in the final match of the series, taking three wickets off only 29 runs in just four overs.



Ihsanullah dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz (18) and Karim Janat (nought) before his sharp bouncer at Najibullah Zadran.

During the 11th over, the pacer left Najibullah's chin bleeding due to his sharp bouncer, which restricted the player from continuing the match.

Najibullah was stable but could not resume his innings.

Soon, Ihsanullah's delivery went viral as social media users began comparing the firey bowler with former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who was known for his aggressive bowling style.

Netizens gushed over Ihsanullah, saying the young fast bowler reminded them of the Pakistani great.

Let's take a look:

1. Come right out and say it: "The next Shoaib Aktar"

2. Ah! The memories of bygone days.

3. A legacy in the making.

4. New and improved?

Ihsanullah later checked on the fellow cricketer to see if he is fine.