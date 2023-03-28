Imran Nazir opens up about the time he got arrested while travelling to Karachi

Former Pakistan batter Imran Nazir speaks during Nadir Ali's podcast. — Screengrab/ YouTube/ Nadir Ali

Former Pakistan batter Imran Nazir recently narrated a story from his past when he had to spend three days in jail after a pistol was found in his bag during an airport security check.



"My heart is pure. Everyone knows about this incident, nothing was found after investigation," he shared with the host.

The cricketer said that in those days he lived in Muridke and did not travel often. "I was selected an Under-19 cricket series against South Africa and we were travelling to Karachi when my bag went through the security scanner at the airport and it was asked whose bag it is, to which I said it is mine," Nazir narrated.

The former batter, who played for Pakistan in eight Tests and 79 ODIs between 1999 and 2012, said security asked thrice who the bag belonged to, to which he confirmed that it was his.

He said he was then separated from the rest of the squad. "Pistols and bullets were lying on top of the bag," he explained.

Detailing how horrified he was, Nazir said at first he thought it was a toy, but realised it was all real. "After that I was handcuffed and spent three days in jail, but then the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) got involved," he said.

Nazir said he fortunate enough to not have been beaten up in jail, but that his three days in jail felt like 30 years.

When your intentions are good, nothing bad can ever happen to you, Nazir added.

He said that on his return from jail, his coaches advised him to forget the incident and treat it like a bad dream and focus on cricket.