'Yellowjackets' creators reveal Jason Segel advice

Yellowjackets showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson remembered the advice Shriking creator Jason Segel gave them on their show’s performance.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the directing duo said “I think we came out of nowhere for a lot of people,” Lyle said of the show’s success. “Before it premiered, Jason Segel told us, ‘Don’t worry! There are three or four shows that everyone talks about and loves. There are three or four shows that everyone talks about and fucking hates. The other 595 fall right in the middle. Find a little audience and it’s fine.’ We thought we’d be one of those, so this season feels different.”

The Yellowjackets received critical acclaim for its season on Showtime. While the thriller series netted the second-highest viewership numbers for the streaming platform after Dexter.

Meanwhile, season 2 of the show is currently available on all of Showtime’s streaming platforms.